Ndidi Important To Us , But We Won’t Miss Him

Super Eagles interim Technical Adviser Austin Eguavoen has described injured Wilfred Ndidi as a very important player for the national team even as he insisted that his absence will not be greatly felt when Nigeria clash with Ghana on Friday in Kumasi, completesports.com reports

Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja Wednesday, Eguavoen stated that he has a couple of players that can play his position adding that whoever he picks to replace Ndidi will give him what he wants.

“We wish Ndidi speedy recovery. He is an important player for the national team. I know how important he is to us but his absence is not going to change anything. We have a couple of players who can play in that position. The philosophy will not change, style of play will not change, only personnel will change.

“Till that day I am not going to tell you who will play in that position. We have a whole lot to pick from and get…