Nigerian Rapper, Erigga Charges Eagles To Silence Ghana In Kumasi

Nigerian rapper, Erigga has tasked the Super Eagles to everything in order to defeat the Black Stars of Ghana today in Kumasi.

Erigga made this known via his official twitter handle on Friday ahead of tonight’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

He said Nigerians are afraid that they will be taunted endlessly if Black Stars of Ghana defeats Nigeria.

His tweet read: “Super Eagles please for our mental health sake on Twitter no let these people win una Abeg.

“ I no get power for Ghana people dragging .”

The Super Eagles is expected to host the Black Stars in the reverse fixture on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The winner of this encounter will pick one of the five tickets that will represent Africa at the world football showpiece in Qatar.

