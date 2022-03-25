Partey: ‘We Owe Ghanaians World Cup Ticket, Will Redeem Our Image’





Thomas Partey has stated that he and Black Stars teammates are eager to redeem their image against Nigeria even as they also owe Ghanaians the 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The Black Stars arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon to continue their preparations for the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers playoffs against Nigeria which will take place tonight [Friday] at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi.

At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, it was minnows, Comoros that sent the Black Stars out of the tournament in the group stage which exposed the Black Stars very shaky form.

Partey spoke to the press on Thursday, and reiterated that Ghana will go for victory.

“We all know what happened to us at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. However, that is in the past, in Ghana’s football history. We all know what we will face on Friday night,” Partey started

"I can tell you…





