Super Eagles Will Soar Over Black Stars –Kanu

Former Nigerian forward, Nwankwo Kanu has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to surmount Ghana’s hurdle in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Recall that the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in the first leg tonight in Kumasi before the reverse fixture on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

However, Kanu, a Nigerian legend, also believes that the Super Eagles are ready to beat Ghana.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Kanu wrote:

“Good training and our boys are ready and know we need winning.

“KAN U Believe it, come on is time to support our Super Eagles to victory Nigeria vs Ghana.”

