Super Falcons Move Two Steps Up On FIFA World Rankings

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have moved up on the FIFA World Rankings from the 41st position to 39th, Completesports.com reports.

The latest ranking was released by the world soccer ruling body on Friday.

The Super Falcons completed a double over the Lady Elephants of Cote d’l voire last month which played a key role in their upward movement on the ranking.

The African champions also retained top spot on the continent. They are followed by Cameroon, Ghana and South Africa.

The United States of America are still the number one team in the world, with Sweden still in second position, France moved to third , Germany slipped to 4th while Netherlands are fifth.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 17 June 2022.

