Uzoho, Balogun, Bonke Start; Osimhen Leads Attack

Francis Uzoho has been picked ahead of Daniel Akpeyi for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs first leg tie against the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com.

With first choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye unavailable due to illness, interim technical adviser Augustine Eguavoen settled for Uzoho ahead of the more experienced Akpeyi.

Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Zaidu Sanusi will line up in defence.

Balogun was preferred to Kenneth Omeruo, who paired Troost-Ekong in central defence at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Innocent Bonke, who was a late replacement for the injured Wilfred Ndidi will play in midfield along with Joe Aribo and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will lead the attack,while Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze will operate on the flanks.

