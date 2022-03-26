Ayew In Kumasi Motivating Black Stars To Beat Super Eagles

Black Stars of Ghana captain, Andre Ayew who is unavailable for selection over suspension, is Kumasi to support his teammates in tonight’s crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs first leg against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The first leg will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Kumasi, from at 8:30 pm [Nigerian time] tonight [Friday]. The return leg will hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday March 29, at 6:00pm Nigerian time.

Andre Ayew will not participate in the games following his red card for fouling Comoros goalkeeper at the AFCON 2021 – a Group C match the Black Stars eventually lost 3-2 and consequently exited the tournament at the group stage.

According to ghanasoccernet.com, Andre Ayew is however present in Kumasi to give morale support to his teammates ahead of the clash with the Super Eagles.

