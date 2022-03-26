Chukwu Happy With Super Eagles’ Resilience In Draw Vs Ghana

Former Nigeria defender and coach, Christian Chukwu, has hailed the resilience performance with which the Super Eagles earned an away draw against the Black Stars of Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup African qualifier playoffs on Friday.

The Super Eagles were held to a goalless draw by the Black Stars in Kumasi.

The star-studded Nigerian side played tenaciously, but could not put a goal past the Ghanaian goalkeeper inside the heavily packed Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Francis Uzoho was called into action a number of times as the game progressed and Leicester City man, Ademola Lookman made his debut in the encounter.

However, Chukwu was impressed with the display of the Nigerian team in spite of the Black Stars’ home advantage.

Also Read – 2022 WCQ: ‘Why Black Stars Failed To Beat Nigeria In Kumasi’ —Ghana Coach, Addo

“I am happy with the Super Eagles’ show of resilience and the draw they got last night against the Black Stars of Ghana,” Chukwu told…