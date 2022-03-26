Eguavoen Rues Missed Chances in Draw Against Ghana

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen blamed his side’s poor marksmanship for their 0-0 draw against the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Ghana dominated possession in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs first leg tie at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The Super Eagles should however have beaten the hosts had they taken most of the chances they created.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo came close to breaking the deadlock four minutes before the break, while winger Moses Simon wasted the game’s best chance in the 55th minute.

“We had two clear chances to just finish Ghana, but I think getting a draw is good even though we wanted to win here (in Ghana),” Eguavoen told reporters after the game.

The two teams will clash in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu

