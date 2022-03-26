Ghana Will Prove Stubborn But Eagles Will Win –Aghahowa

Former Nigerian forward, Julius Aghahowa has predicted that the Super Eagles will overcome the Black Stars of Ghana in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Kumasi.

In an interview with Channels Television, Aghahowa said that the rivalry between the two teams will make the game difficult.

However, he predicted two goals scoreline in favour of the Nigerian side and that could mean that the Super Eagles would have one foot in Qatar by the time both sides return to Abuja for the second leg on Tuesday, March 29.

“The rivalry between the two sides has been there. The Super Eagles should not forget that Ghana won’t let them come to their home and defeat them,” Aghahowa said on Channels TV on Friday morning.

“They should expect difficulty there but at the end of the day we want to win, that’s the most important thing.

“I expect the Super Eagles to win, if you look at the players man for man and the form, we have more players in different positions.

“We are…