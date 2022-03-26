I’m Eager To Play At The Highest Level Of Football –Sadiq

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar has revealed that he’s determined to play at the highest level of football.

The Nigerian international who was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s goalless draw against Ghana in Kumasi on Friday at the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs, stated this in an interview with TribalFootball.

Sadiq, who was linked with Manchester City last summer, currently sits fourth in the league goalscorer charts with 15 which has helped Almeria sit one point off first-placed Elche.

“My mission is to make my team promote to La Liga this season and we will see what will happen next.”

“Yes I’m always glad when we win games like that and me contributing to my team means a lot. My job on the pitch is to score goals,” Sadiq continued.

“It gives me great pleasure, but the most important is the team’s result in every game.

“It would mean a lot for us as a team to win the Segunda title. That is our goal and now we are in a good position contending for…