Musa Calls For Fans’ Support Ahead Ghana Clash In Abuja

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is pleading for the fans to attend Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs second leg clash against the Black Stars of Ghana, reports Completesports.com

The three-time African champions held the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday night.

The result put the Super Eagles in a good position to secure a berth at the mundial

“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. J.K. Rowling,” Musa tweeted quoting the British female author and philanthropist.

“The unity exhibited in the game yesterday is one that we seek for our game on Tuesday. Your massive turnout & support will be invaluable for the desired result. Hope to see you then. UP EAGLES 🦅🇳🇬🙏.”

