Partey: ‘It’s Not Over Until It’s Over In Nigeria ‘

Thomas Partey has insisted that Ghana’s dream to take part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is not over yet despite the goalless draw which the Black Stars played in Kumasi against Nigeria on Friday night.

The Black Stars failed to take a first-leg advantage at home against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they were held to a goalless draw.

Ghana could have actually lost it in front of their home fans had VAR not overturned the penalty it initially awarded to Nigeria, but Partey says the Black Stars will now look to earn a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they confront the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday.

“We know we should have won this game against Nigeria but a draw is not bad. However, I know that our fans are disappointed in us as we had promised them victory,” the Arsenal midfielder told reporters.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles Coped Well Under Pressure’ –Ex-Ghana…