Pinnick Hails Moroccan Referee Over Penalty Call In Super Eagles’ Draw Against Ghana

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has eulogized Moroccan referee Redouane Jiyed for his brave performance in Friday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs between the Black Stars and Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles believed they had won a penalty 15 minutes from time after Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu appeared to have handled the ball in the box.

But the decision was overturned after Jiyed consulted with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), which was being used in an African World Cup play-off for the first time.

Pinnick believes the centre referee got his decision right as there was a foul on a Ghanaian player during the build up to the incident.

“I think the referee did well. It was a correct call. The Nigerian player pushed Baba Iddrisu and that made him touched the ball,” Pinnick stated on Akoma FM.

“We have no problem with officiating. However, will win convincingly at home. Our team is better but we were unfortunate today. Football is…