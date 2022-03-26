Premier League Block Burnley’s Attempt To sign Moses From Spartak Moscow

Burnley’s attempt to sign Victor Moses has been blocked by the Premier League, Completesports.com reports.

The Clarets, according to Sportsmail tried to lure the winger back to England from Russia, who are in midst of war with Ukraine

The Premier League rule that they will not accept any requests for new transfers due to concerns over the sporting integrity of the competition.

Italy’s Serie A and Germany’s Bundesliga have also prevented transfers for similar reasons, though Spain’s La Liga is allowing clubs to sign the players from the two leagues.

Moses, Spartak Moscow and Burnely were all open to the former Nigeria international returning to England.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February resulted in both the domestic leagues being suspended.

As a result, FIFA and UEFA made the joint decision to allow players from teams in Ukraine and Russia to join other European teams on short-term deals until the end of the season – even though the transfer window is shut.

