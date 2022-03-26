Referee Right To Cancel Penalty Awarded To Super Eagles –Amokachi

Former Nigerian forward, Daniel Amokachi has applauded the referee’s decision to disallow the penalty awarded to the Super Eagles in Friday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

But during the match, the Super Eagles were denied a chance to score a game-winning goal when the ball hit the hand of Iddrisu Baba from Oghenekaro Etebo’s effort.

However, there was a penalty call reversed by the Moroccan referee, Redouane Jiyed after a handball by Baba in the 76th minute.

Jiyed, however, was advised to check the VAR monitor on the side of the pitch and he changed his initial decision after spotting a foul by Kelechi Iheanacho on the Ghanaian prior to him handling the ball in the box.

And Amokachi believes that it would have been a stonewall penalty if Iheanacho had not pushed Baba in the build-up, insisting that the referee made the right call.

“When the referee was called back to look at the monitor, we knew it was going to be disallowed….