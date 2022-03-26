Super Eagles Hold Ghana In Kumasi, Now All To Play For In Abuja

The Super Eagles of Nigeria held the Black Stars of Ghana to a goalless draw in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs at the in Kumasi on Friday night, Completesports.com repors.

Despite the tensed atmosphere inside the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Eagles dealt with the pressure well and had good chances to open scoring.

The game saw the duo of Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey making their debut for the Eagles.

Both teams are now expected to go for broke when they clash in the second leg billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday.

Ghana almost got the opener on 15 minutes from a through pass, but Leon Balogun made a timely intervention.

In the 19th minute, Ghana went close again but William Troost-Ekong made a good block.

Also Read: Cameroon Set To Miss Out On W/Cup Qualification Again After Home Loss To Algeria

The Eagles had their first chance on 21 minutes, but Victor Osimhen failed to connect off Zaidu Sanusi’s cross.

On 27…