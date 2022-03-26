Super Eagles’ Rating, Player-By- Player, In Draw Vs Black Stars In Kumasi

Following the Super Eagles’ 0-0 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana in Friday night’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs first leg tie, Completesports.com‘s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players on the scale of 1-10…

FRANCIS UZOHO 7/10

Put up a commanding performance in goal. The Super Eagles goalkeeper made a stunning save in the first half and exhibited total confidence all through.

OLA AINA 7/10

One of Nigeria’s best performers on the night. Did a good job in keeping Ghana’s danger man Jordan Ayew at bay.

WILLIAM TROOST- EKONG 7/10

A real rock in the Super Eagles’ defence. Made a number of vital blocks and didn’t show any sign of rustiness despite limited playing time at his club.

LEON BALOGUN 7/10

The Glasgow Rangers defender made a vital clearance to deny Ghana’s danger man, Afena Gyan, a clear sight on goal in the first half. He combined well with William Troost-Ekong to ward off the threats of the Black Stars.

