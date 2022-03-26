Super Eagles Return To Training After Ghana Stalemate

The Super Eagles will start preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs second leg tie against the Black Stars of Ghana later today in Abuja, reports Completesports.com.

The training which will hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja will start at 6pm.

The players and their officials returned to Abuja on Saturday morning after holding the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi on Friday night.

The training session will be open to the media and public.

The second leg clash is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium next week Tuesday.

