‘We Can Surprise Super Eagles In Abuja’ -Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew believes that the Black Stars can surprise the Super Eagles with favourable result in the return leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification playoffs despite playing a draw in Kumasi.

The Ghanaians huffed and puffed on Friday night in the first leg of their World Cup playoffs against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, but the match ended in a goalless draw.

With the return leg set to take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Tursday March 29, Ayew who was at the Stadium on Friday believes Ghana can still qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

“If you ask me, I am happy with the result. I would say yes because football has changed a lot and I know for sure that we can go to Nigeria and surprise them,” Ayew told reporters in Kumasi immediately after the Friday’s match.



