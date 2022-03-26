Why Nigeria, Not Ghana, Must Be In Qatar – Message From Idorenyin Uyoe!

I am writing this on Thursday night. I have to do so in order to meet editorial and production deadlines.

I should naturally be writing about the ‘Big Matches’, the two World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria, (one came up yesterday in Kumasi, Ghana, and the return leg shall be played three days from now in Abuja, Nigeria).

It is impossible for me to do justice to a proper preview of both matches. By the time you are reading this, the first match would have been played, won or lost. I need to know the result of the first match to preview the second next Tuesday night. That’s impossible and awkward.

That leaves me in a quandary, sandwiched and stranded between the two matches between two of the biggest football rivals in Africa. Interestingly, the two teams have not played each other in 11 years.

