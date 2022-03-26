Why Salah Must Extend Liverpool Contract –Diouf

Former Liverpool striker El Hadji Diouf says Mohamed Salah should sign a new deal at Anfield.

Despite his issues with his old club, Diouf insists Liverpool is the best club for Salah.

“It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah’s demands. He must stay at Liverpool. He can earn more money, he is the best player at the club with (Sadio) Mané and together they will win many titles,” said Diouf.

“He is 30 years old and will reach that age in June and I ask him to play four more with the Reds.

“A move to Real Madrid would mean starting again. Salah has to understand that he is African and they will never treat him like the Europeans.

“They will never give him the best contract, like others. The same thing happened to me when I was at Liverpool. They told me not to represent my (national) team.”

