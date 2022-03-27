2022 WCQ: Chukwueze Suffers Knock Ahead Nigeria Vs Ghana

Samuel Chukwueze is nursing a slight groin injury ahead of Tuesday’s crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Chukwueze did not join his Super Eagles teammates in their training session on Sunday evening.

While the other players were being put through their paces the Villarreal forward was with the team’s physio.

After spending time with the physio he later went back to the bench while the rest of the players continued with the session.

And after the session assistant coach Emmanuel Amuneke said the forward has a slight groin injury though not serious.

Also he said Chukwueze did not take part in training as a precaution.

It remains to be seen if Chukwueze will feature in Tuesday’s second leg clash.

Chukwueze was in action in the first leg on Friday but was substituted in the second half.

An outright win for the Eagles will seal qualification for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

For Ghana a score draw will be enough to earn them a fourth World Cup appearance.

