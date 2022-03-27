2022 WCQ:’Super Eagles More Than Half Way Through To Qualifying For World Cup’ —Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen believes the team is more than half way through to qualifying for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles held Ghana to a goalless draw, despite coming up to a vociferous home crowd inside the Babayara stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

They were unlucky not to take the lead after a penalty call was overturned.

After Friday’s encounter, the Eagles had their first training ahead of Tuesday’s second leg.

And Eguavoen stated the Eagles are close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“The team is in high spirit we are more than half way through I had a word with them and praise them because they were resilient,” Eguavoen said on NFF TV. “They worked hard in such an atmosphere so I think it was a fair result.

“Some players didn’t get involved now because one or two had a knock yesterday and recover training, people that played 90 and 94 minutes usually we do just a little bit and then rest.

“People who didn’t…