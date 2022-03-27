Bassey Confident Of Super Eagles Win Against Ghana In Abuja

Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey has expressed his confidence that the Super Eagles will overcome the Black Stars of Ghana and qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Bassey made his debut for the Eagles after coming on in the second half against the Black Stars which ended goalless on Friday in Kumasi.

Both teams will lock horns again on Tuesday, to decide who qualifies for the World Cup.

And speaking after the Eagles first training session on Saturday since coming back from Ghana, Bassey expressed confidence of an outright win.

“Obviously, we will get the win.”

The young defender stated his delight making his debut for Nigeria and what the experience is like playing in Africa.

“It was an honour to represent this great nation.”

“Playing in Africa is a lot more physical, it’s just adjusting to the environment, the pitch, the weather, it’s harder to breath so it’s just…