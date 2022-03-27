Bassey Targets World Cup Berth After Super Eagles Debut –

Calvin Bassey is keen to help Nigeria book a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

The versatile defender made his debut for the Super Eagles in their 0-0 draw against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw in the playoffs first leg encounter.

Both teams will slug it out again in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Rangers defender came off the bench to make his first appearance for the ‘Super Eagles’ in their 0-0 draw in Ghana on Friday.

“Obviously, we will get the win,” he told Scottish Daily Express.

“It was an honour to represent this great nation.

“Playing in Africa is a lot more physical, it’s just adjusting to the environment, the pitch, the weather, it’s harder to breathe so it’s just adjusting to it.“

