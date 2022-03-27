CAF Approves 60,000 Fans for Super Eagles Vs Ghana Clash In Abuja

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have okayed 60, 000 spectators for Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs second leg tie against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made the request which was promptly granted by CAF.

CAF initially approved 30, 000 fans for the highly anticipated encounter.

The continent’s soccer govering body allowed 40,000 fans for the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi on Friday.

The Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

The overall winners of the contest will proceed to Qatar 2022.

