Cisse Confident Senegal Will Qualify For W/Cup Despite First Leg Defeat To Egypt

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is confident the Terangha Lions will book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite losing to Egypt on Friday.

A bizarre own-goal from Saliou Ciss in the fourth minute gave Egypt the advantage in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

Cisse’s men must now score two goals without conceding in the second leg at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade in Dakar on Tuesday to book a spot in Qatar 2022.

“The Senegal team must keep all its serenity and calm for the return match despite the 1-0 defeat recorded against Egypt since it does not reflect the state of play and this must allow us to be confident for the qualification to the World Cup,” he told the press.

“We have to stay calm and work to improve our efficiency, that’s what was missing in tonight’s game. Egypt only scored on their only chance of the match and we just have to work to be more effective in both legs.

“I am satisfied with the game produced by the players, we…