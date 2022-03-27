‘Eguavoen Lacks Tactical Knowhow Needed To Coach Eagles’ –Egbunam

Former Nigeria international, Arthur Egbunam, has called for the immediate removal of Austine Eguavoen as the Super Eagles Interim Technical Adviser, insisting that the former national team captain lacks what it takes to coach the team, reports Completesports.com.

Egbunam made the call while speaking to Completesports.com in an exclusive interview in Awka, in reaction to the outcome of the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs first leg between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles which ended goalless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Kumasi on Friday.

The former BCC Lions, Elkanemi Warriors and Rangers midfielder rates the Super Eagles’ performance in Kumasi below 50%, insisting that Eguavoen lacks the vital tactical knowledge of the game needed to coach the national side.

“I appraise the Super Eagles performance against Ghana below 50%. Unless the coach is changed, because he lacks tactical knowledge of the game, l don’t see the team going…