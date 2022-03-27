How Ghanaian Supporters Harassed, Attacked Eagles Bus In Kumasi –Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has made some startling revelations on how the Ghanaian supporters harassed and pounced on the team bus prior to the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs game against the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi.

Recall that the two West African neighbours played out a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday in the first leg.

In an interview with Elegbete TV Sports, the Napoli star stated that the Super Eagles players were harassed by Ghanaian supporters as the team bus made its way inside the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, adding that they screamed at Augustine Eguavoen’s men and hit their bus, making signs.

“The experience in Ghana is a bit understandable due to the African thing, but it was surprising when we landed and we had to jump down and some of us carried big hand luggage which was quite stressful for us.

“When I first saw it it was really funny but at the end of the day it was a good experience.

“From our hotel to…