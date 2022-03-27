Ighalo, Osimhen Combo Will Wreck Ghana In Abuja –Aikhoumogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhoumogbe has advised the Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen to lead with the duo of Odion Ighalo and Victor Osimhen in the team’s attack ahead of the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana.

Recall that the first leg against the Black Stars in Kumasi ended in a goalless draw on Friday and the reverse fixture will be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

Aikhoumogbe in an interview with Completesports.com from his Cairo base in Egypt, stated that the experience of Ighalo and Osimhen’s raw talent will see off the stubborn Ghana side.

“I was really impressed with the attitude of the players against the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi in the first leg. Despite the intimidating crowd, the players still composed themselves and could have scored with the few chances that came their way.

“With the second leg set for Abuja, I will advise the Eguavoen to partner Osimhen…