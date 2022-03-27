‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like Nigeria Vs Ghana Rivalry 

Ademola Lookman admitted he has never seen anything close to the rivalry between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Lookman made his debut for the Eagles when he came on in the second half of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs between the Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana in Kumasi on Friday.

The tensed encounter which was played in front of over 60,000 fans, ended goalless with all to play for in the reverse fixture on Tuesday inside the Moshood Abiola stadium.

And reflecting on the encounter, Lookman described the atmosphere inside the Baba Yara stadium which hosted the derby between the Black Stars and the Eagles as amazing.

He also described his debut for Nigeria as beautiful.

“Making my debut for the Super Eagles was beautiful,” the Leicester forward, on loan from RB Leipzig told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat after the team’s training session on Saturday.

