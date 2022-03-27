Partey Hangs Out With Striking Look-alike Fan, Video Goes Viral

Black Stars of Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey hung out with his doppelganger – his striking look-alike fan – captured in a fun video clip currently making the rounds on Twitter and Tik Tok, Completesports.com reports.

Black Stars’ forward, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, shared the video clip on his personal Twitter handle and Tik Tok page which shows Partey and the young fan who is very identical to the Arsenal man.

Partey’s teammates were laughing hysterically throughout the light-hearted session captured on video, with the caption ‘Thomas Partey & Thomas After Partey’ with laugher emoji.

Also Read – EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like Nigeria Vs Ghana Rivalry’ —Lookman

The Black Stars of Ghana are currently preparing for the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The first leg in Kumasi…