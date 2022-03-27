Pressure Will Be On Super Eagles

Black Stars of Ghana coach Otto Addo says the Super Eagles will be under pressure in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Eagles battled the Black Stars to a goalless draw in front of over 50,000 Ghanaian fans at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Friday.

And to qualify for a seventh World Cup the Eagles need an outright win against their bitter rival on Tuesday.

On their part, the Black Stars will qualify with a win or a score draw.

“The result doesn’t change anything. When we go there we want to win,” Addo was quoted on ghanasoccernet.

“Even though our Africa Cup of Nations was not good this year, you saw we matched Nigeria in the first leg so I don’t see them as favourites, the pressure will be on them at home and away goals can hurt a lot.”

Meanwhile, ghanasoccernet reports that the Black Stars are expected to depart Ghana on Monday morning…