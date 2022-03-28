2022 WCQ: Chukwueze, Bonke Doubtful For Nigeria Vs Ghana

Super Eagles interim coach Austine Eguavoen has revealed that Samuel Chukwueze and Innocent Bonke are big doubts for Tuesday’s crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana.

Eguavoen disclosed this during the pre-match presser on Monday.

Chukwueze and Bonke featured in Friday’s first leg clash which ended goalless but were substituted in the second half.

In the Eagles’ training session on Sunday Chukwueze did not take part and it was reported later that he has a slight groin injury.

And speaking ahead of the game Eguavoen revealed that Bonke also sat out training on Monday as both players are under observation.

He stated that even if the two players don’t recover in time for the game there are good replacements for them.

“Chukwueze and Bonke are under observation the result hasn’t come. Bonke is not participating in training this evening as well because he had a knock he overstretched himself in Kumasi you know he worked very hard in Kumasi and did so…