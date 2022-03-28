Black Stars Arrive Abuja Today For Super Eagles Clash

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to arrive Abuja on Monday morning (today) ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

25 players, technical crew members and officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will arrive the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport by 10am local time aboard a chartered flight.

Read Also: 2022 WCQ: Chukwueze Suffers Knock Ahead Nigeria Vs Ghana

The contingent will leave immediately after the match and head back to the Kotoka International Airport, Accra.

The Black Stars will have their last training session ahead of the game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium by 6pm.

Otto Addo’s charges were held to a 0-0 draw by the Super Eagles in the first leg

last week Friday.

The overall winners of the contest will proceed to Qatar 2022.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…