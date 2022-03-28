‘Black Stars’ Showing In 1st Leg Gives Hope For Victory In Abuja’ –Lippert

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert, is hopeful that the Black Stars can bag a win in Abuja on Tuesday against the Super Eagles of Nigeria after seeing them play a ‘positive game’ in a goalless first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi last Friday.

The winner over the two legs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs will join four other qualified nations to represent the continent at the Qatar 2022 tournament.

Lippert lauds the performance of the Black Stars in the first leg and says that performance has given him and fellow Ghanaians a lot of hope that the team can beat the home side at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

“I saw a positive game from the team, it was one of the best games in the last year,” Lippert told Akoma FM.

Also Read: Musa Eager To Make 3rd/ Last FIFA World Cup Appearance For Nigeria

“There’s a lot of passion, finally,. We couldn’t score, but it gives us a lot of hope that we can beat…