Don’t Accept Man United Job –Van Gaal Warns Ten Hag

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has urged Ajax coach Erik ten Hag to resist a move to Old Trafford.

The 52-year-old was interviewed for the role last week and is currently seen as the prime candidate for the position.

Holland coach Van Gaal said, “Erik ten Hag is a great coach, and that is always good for Manchester United.

“But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it’s a difficult choice for a coach. He’d better go to a football club.

“I’m not going to advise him, he’ll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club.”

Van Gaal infamously was sacked by United 48 hours after winning the FA Cup final in 2011.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.