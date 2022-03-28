Ekong Admits Super Eagles Players Uner Pressure Ahead Ghana Clash

William Troost-Ekong has admitted Super Eagles players are under pressure ahead of Tuesday’s crucial second leg World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana inside the Moshood Abiola stadium, Abuja.

The Eagles will host the reverse fixture against their eternal rivals and must win to secure qualification for a seventh World Cup appearance.

For the Black Stars a win or a score draw will be enough for the Black Stars to qualify.

In Friday’s first leg fixture Troost-Ekong was part of a resolute backline that kept the Black Stars at bay.

And speaking ahead of the big game on Tuesday, the Super Eagles assistant captain said:”We are always under pressure playing for Nigeria everytime we are putting on the shirt and representing millions. We know how much it means for us and for our families.”

The Watford defender described the first leg result as positive.

“Going to…