Expect To See A Different Ghana Side Against Nigeria

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah says it is a different Black Stars that will take on the Super Eagles in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The Black Stars failed to take advantage of the first leg of the qualifier after settling for a goalless draw in Kumasi on Friday.

All hopes is not lost for the four-time AFCON winners as they just need a score draw to qualify.

For the Eagles they need an outright win to make a seventh appearance at the World Cup.

And speaking in Monday’s presser, Mensah says the he and his teammates will put in more fighting spirit to make sure they achieve their goal.

“We had a fighting spirit in the first leg in Kumasi and the game ended goalless so obviously we have won nothing. We are here to push more and give more fighting spirit so you should expect something more than we did in Kumasi.“

The 23-year-old Bordeaux player stated that it is either the qualification ticket or nothing for the Black Stars.

“We are not thinking about…