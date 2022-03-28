Ghana President Sends Goodwill Message To Black Stars Ahead Super Eagles Decider

Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo has sent goodwill message to the Black Stars ahead of Tuesday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs second clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

“I wish the Black Stars, who gave a good account of themselves in Kumasi, the best of luck in Abuja on Tuesday.” the president said.

The Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw in the first leg last week Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.



The players and their officials are expected to arrive Abuja on Monday for the highly anticipated encounter.

The Black Stars will have their last training session ahead of the game at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja by 6pm today.

The overall winners of the contest will proceed to Qatar 2022.

