Ghana Will Be Tough But Eagles Will Come Out Victorious –Osimhen, Ighalo

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has expressed confidence that the team will overcome the Black Stars of Ghana in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs slated for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Recall that the first leg in Kumasi ended goalless last week Friday and the winner of the second leg will automatically qualify for world football showpiece in Qatar.

In an interview with NFF TV, the Napoli striker stated that the players are ready to battle the Black Stars in a bid to claim the ticket for the World Cup.

He also noted that the encounter won’t be an easy game for the Super Eagles but that they have the quality players and squad depth to overcome Ghana in Abuja.

“I think it means a lot to me but the whole team and we are really looking forward to this game coming on Tuesday. Of course like I always say, it won’t be easy and it hasn’t been easy most especially in Africa because it is very physical. Of course to get the World Cup ticket will…