How Mount, James Inspire Me To Work Hard At Chelsea –Chalobah

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah admits that seeing friends and Academy team-mates like Reece James and Mason Mount stake their claim in the first-team squad, only made him work harder on his return to Cobham.

Chalobah spent last season on loan at French club Lorient and was perhaps expecting to be finding another loan club ahead of this season, before Thomas Tuchel decided to include him in pre-season.

“That was my motivation,” Chalobah told the club’s. “I watched all the Chelsea games when Mason and Reece were playing under [Frank] Lampard. I would rush home to watch the games. Seeing them play for Chelsea is massive.

“I played with them throughout all age groups and then I was seeing them play on television.

“Training with those two [Mason and Reece] just bought back the days when I was training with them back in Academy days so yes, it made me feel confident and relaxed.”

Chalobah admits he is loving every minute working under Tuchel.

“He gives…