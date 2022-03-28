Lookman: Why I Dumped England For Nigeria

Ademola Lookman has revealed what prompted his decision to switch nationality from England to Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman represented England at youth level and was part of the U-20 side that won the World Cup in South Korea in 2017.

The Wandsworth born star accepted to represent Nigeria through his parents and received the approval from Federation Of International Football Association (FIFA) last month.

The winger made his debut against the Black Stars of Ghana last Friday replacing Moses Simon in the 74th minute.

“I am very excited to be part of Nigeria’s National team and I’m feeling blessed and looking forward to helping the team,” Lookman told CAFOnline.com.

“Both my parents are Nigerians and I’ve always seen these [representing Nigeria] as a possibility. I came to Nigeria, frequently when I was much younger.

“I am familiar with the people and built up a family here, so the switch from England to Nigeria is not an unusual one for me. I am…