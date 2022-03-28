Luvuyo Memela: Realist Or Unforgivably Out Of Touch?

Luvuyo Memela’s recent comments about South African footballers having no other equals than Brazilians in terms of raw ability has surprised many. Here, we have a look at how much credibility Memela’s opinion on footballers from the rainbow nation actually holds.

First things first, let’s begin by looking at where South Africa finds itself in the official FIFA world rankings. If you studied the most up-to-date rankings then you would see Bafana Bafana at number 68 in the world, one below North Macedonia in 67th place who have a population of a fraction over two million, as opposed to South Africa who are rapidly closing in on sixty million.

With these rankings in mind, it’s initially clear that Memela seems to be stretching when he says that only Brazilians compare to South Africans with a football at their feet.

For greater clarity, the Amazulu winger’s official line was: “If I can mention a country that can compare with the quality that we have, I would say Brazil…