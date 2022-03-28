Musa Eager To Bag 3rd/ Last FIFA World Cup Appearance For Nigeria

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is hopeful that the team will qualify as one the five African representatives at Qatar 2022 World Cup finals as he also nurses the ambition of making his third outing in the football’s biggest showpiece, Completesports.com reports.

Musa is eagerly anticipating going to the tournament in Qatar as he reckons it could be his last World Cup following his debut at Brazil 2014 edition and his second at the Russia 2018 finals.

But for Musa to keep his dream alive, he must help the Super Eagles defeat the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday, March 29. The first leg in Kumasi last Friday ended goalless.

Also Read – Exclusive: 2022 WCQ Playoffs: Early Goals Key To Unsettle Black Stars –Rufai Tells Eagles

“All the players, including myself want to go to the World Cup. For me, it is very important, because it could be my last…