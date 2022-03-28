Super Eagles Intensify Preparation For Ghana Clash, To Parley With Media Today

The Super Eagles will have an open session with the media today (Monday) inside the MKO Abiola Stadium, as preparation continues for the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana.

This is according to the team’s media officer Babafemi Raji.

According to him, the training will commence at 4.45pm with the first 15 minutes open to the media.



Read Also:2022 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles Must Be Calm Against Ghana’ —Amuneke

Also, there will be pre-match press conference on Monday at 5.30pm for both teams.

Recall that the first leg between the Eagles and the Black Stars ended goalless in Kumasi on Friday despite the presence of over 50,000 Ghanaian fans.

An outright win for the Eagles will secure a seventh World Cup appearance while Ghana are eyeing a fourth outing.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,…