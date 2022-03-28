VAR For Super Eagles Vs Black Stars World Cup Playoffs Ready

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana has been installed at the venue of the game, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, reports Completesports.com.

The VAR have also been tested and certified okay by officials ahead of the crunchy clash.

Frenchman Jérôme Brisard will be in charge of VAR for the game and will be assisted by his compatriot Willy Louis Delajod.

The game will be officiated by Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi. He will be assisted by Khalil Hassani (Tunisia; assistant referee 1); Attia Amsaaed (Libyan; assistant referee 2) and Haythem Guirat (Tunisian; fourth official) .

The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi last week Friday.

Tuesday’s encounter will kick-off at 6pm local time.

