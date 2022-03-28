Which Kentucky Derby Contenders Were Transferred Bob Baffert’s Barn?

A decision that many believed to be likely a couple of months ago has now been taken, as Bob Baffert has transferred a number of his leading contenders for the Kentucky Derby to other yards. The decision was made so that four horses could race for qualifying points and therefore run in the opening Triple Crown race of the season.

As part of the Baffert punishment for last year’s failed drugs test recorded by Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, who was ineligible to make entries for the race at Churchill Downs this year.

So, which horses have been transferred and how likely is it that the equine stars can get the qualifying points that they need to line-up in the Kentucky Derby this year?

Messier

The most significant horse transferred late last week was Messier. He will now be housed in the Tom Yakteen stable and will have a final opportunity to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. There’s no doubt that this three-year-old is the biggest danger to the field at Churchill Downs, and…