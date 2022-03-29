2022 WCQ Playoff: Senegal, Egypt Go To War In Dakar

Senegal and Egypt will go to battle on Tuesday (today) at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade as they look to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Egypt head into the game with a slender advantage having won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of Saliou Ciss’ own goal in the fourth minute.

Senegal wasted a number of goal scoring chances in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium and will need to do better in the reverse fixture.

Egypt head coach Carlos Queiroz praised the determination shown by his players in Cairo to keep the African champions at bay and come out on top.

“When it was necessary to defend as a team and fight, you saw one of the bravest Egyptians fighting on the pitch,” Queiroz was quoted as saying on Ahram Online.

“At a certain point of the game, it is normal in football that the team which is losing double their efforts. They start to put the ball forward and put pressure on our defenders.

“Our team was forced to regroup. With an amazing…